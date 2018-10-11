‘Cyberpunk 2077’ and ‘GTA V’ Collide With This Mod

Since we have no actual idea when CD Projekt RED’s highly anticipated RPG Cyberpunk 2077 will be releasing, gamers everywhere have found creative ways to pass the time until we get a release date. From amazing mods, to cosplay, the creativity is real and for those that enjoy the open-world of Grand Theft Auto V – that same creativity benefits you.

Keep in mind that this Grand Theft Auto V is not a direct copy and paste of characters, instead it’s simply inspired by the gritty world surrounding Night City and the cybertechnology that it holds.

According to the mod creator, these are the features that this project has to offer:

• Model heavily inspired from cyberpunk girl concept arts and most anticipated game: CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077

• Full Facial Animation – Perfectly Rigged

• Fully Rigged

• Working Bloods

• Can work as a pedestrian (Replace Method)

• All outfits, accessory part, and face feature Glowing Parts

• Contain 3 outfits with 3 optional textures

• Include 5 accessories parts (Gas Mask, High-tech glasses, Katana & Heavy Laser Gun on the back)

• 3 Hairs with 3 optional texture

• Facial skin include 3 optional textures

• Materials heavily optimized (Best in-game render look)

Interested in downloading this mod for yourself? Check out the full instructions and files right here over at GTA5-Mods.

As for the game that inspired this mod, the world of Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be a wild one and the adventures players will go through look to be incredible. Unfortunately, however, we still don’t have a release date. That being said, you can catch up on all of our thoughts about the upcoming RPG, as well as stay in the know with the latest news with our Community Hub right here.

For more about the game itself, as per the studio over at CD Projekt RED:

“The game follows the story of V — a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game,” the summary reads.

“With dozens of hours of main story arc quests, and many more of additional activities, there’s always something to see and do in Night City. Players will experience all of it entirely through V’s eyes, with an interactive dialogue system that gives them greater narrative agency.”