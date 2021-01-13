Cyberpunk 2077 Hit With Hefty Fine for Huge Mural

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 finds itself at the center of another controversy after the game’s artwork ended up on a mural in São Paolo. The city is fining marketing firm NaLata NaLata $410,000 as a result of the Clean City Law according to UOL. That ordinance deems that no external advertising may be displayed publicly by the city. It’s a strange situation, but that might make it blend in even easier with everything else surrounding Cyberpunk 2077. Now, a piece of art that the city’s official Twitter account praised has caused another moment of apology from someone associated with the game. The mural got completed between November and December and isn’t exactly blatant about its origins. Cyberpunk isn’t named on the mural and the CDPR branding doesn’t show up either. But, the intent here doesn’t matter nearly as much as the letter of the law.

Cyberpunk 2077 continua dando o que falar....

Mural feito pela produtora NaLata em São Paulo foi multado pela prefeitura em R$410 mil mesmo após o Twitter oficial da prefeitura ter elogiado a arte 🤷🏻‍♀️#Cyberpunk2077 #game #gamegirl #nerdbr #nerd #Nerdomancia pic.twitter.com/icHRRG6VjR — Nerdomancia (@nerdomanciax) January 12, 2021

CD Project Red has had to offer apologies for the poor performance of their game on last-gen hardware. Michal Nowakowski, the SVP of Business Development, spoke about the mounting controversies on a call recently.

"It is more about us looking – as was previously stated – at the PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen," Nowakowski said. "We definitely did not spend enough time looking at that. I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause."

PlayStation also told fans about their refund policy on Twitter after unsatisfied fans flooded social media, ”SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution."

