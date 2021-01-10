Cyberpunk 2077 Fans Showcase The Best and Worst Photo Mode Screenshots

Cyberpunk 2077 fans are sharing their best and worst photo mode pictures. On Twitter, the Shutterpunk2077 hashtag was rolling Friday night. the results will make you cringe or stare with wonder depending on the user. (S/o to @Montbtw's amazing image down below.) It’s no secret that the game looks stunning on the best hardware available. But, as you would expect, some of the PS4 and Xbox One users want to remind people that their experience is much different than anything going on with the PC versions or next-gen. During the launch of the game, it was a constant source of conversation as the last ten versions of Cyberpunk. CD Project Red had to put out a statement almost immediately to apologize to fans who couldn’t secure a next-gen version of the title. To hear them tell it, there just wasn’t enough time to make the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game sing.

#Shutterpunk2077 Best pic I took while playing. Game is beautiful. pic.twitter.com/dcqs8oQ8EZ — Mont (@Montbtw) January 9, 2021

Michal Nowakowski, the SVP of Business Development, issued this statement on a call. "It is more about us looking – as was previously stated – at the PC and next-gen performance rather than current-gen," Nowakowski said. "We definitely did not spend enough time looking at that. I wouldn’t say that we felt any external or internal pressure to launch on the date – other than the normal pressure, which is typical for any release. So that was not the cause."

"In terms of the certification process and the third parties – this is definitely on our side," he added. "I can only assume that they trusted that we’re going to fix things upon release, and that obviously did not come together exactly as we had planned."

