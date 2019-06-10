Cyberpunk 2077 Confirms Keanu Reeves Is A “Key Character” and Not A Cameo

Yesterday, CD Projekt Red revealed a brand-new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer during Xbox‘s E3 press conference, and also revealed when the game is releasing on PS4, Xbox One, and PC: April 16, 2020. That wasn’t the biggest Cyberpunk 2077 news yesterday though. The biggest news was that Keanu Reeves — as in John Wick’s Keanu Reeves — is a character in the game. At the time of the reveal, it was unclear how much of a role Reeves’ character would have, but since the announcement, CD Projekt Red has provided further clarification and confirmed that Reeves plays a “key character” in the game.

“The trailer reveals one of the key characters of Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand. The legendary rockerboy is played by Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves. In addition to his appearance and voice, Reeves is also providing full-body motion capture for the character,” reads an official press release.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that don’t know: Johnny Silverhand is one of the most prominent characters in the Cyberpunk 2020 lore, which is the board game series Cyberpunk 2077 is based off of. What’s especially interesting about this is that in Cyberpunk 2020 lore, by the time Cyberpunk 2077 rolls around — it’s set in 2077 — Silverhand has been dead for 30 years. That said, it looks like either CD Projekt Red is taking some creative liberty from the lore, or is bringing the character back to life somehow. In other words, either Cyberpunk 2077 is expanding the lore and resurrecting the character, or is changing the lore and he never died. At the moment, it’s unclear which is the case.

“A famous and idealistic Rockerboy singer and guitarist with a silver-chrome cyberlimb arm. He opposes Arasaka for a grocery list of personal grudges, from the loss of his arm to the death of many of his close friends and family,” reads an excerpt about Silverhand over on the official Cyberpunk wiki.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on April 16, 2020 via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, no additional ports have been announced, though next-gen ports sure haven been hinted at quite a few times by CD Projekt Red.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming open-world RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here.