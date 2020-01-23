Cyberpunk 2077 Cosplay Perfectly Captures Keanu Reeves Character

One of the biggest moments in gaming last year was the reveal that Keanu Reeves will be playing a prominent character in Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red’s first big release since shipping The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt in 2015. In fact, not only is he playing a major character, he’s set to deliver the second most lines after only the game’s protagonist. In other words, he’s been spending a lot of time in the booth at the Polish studio, and fans of his are excited to see what type of performance he will give in what will be one of the marquee releases of this year and perhaps of this generation.

That said, following this month’s delay announcement, we will need to wait a few extra months to see Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand. However, in the meanwhile we’ll have to settle for this new cosplay of the character. Thankfully though, it’s perhaps the best cosplay we’ve seen of the character yet.

The cosplay comes way of the Taryn, who has built a following thanks to their endlessly impressive cosplays. In fact, just a few days ago they shared an equally astounding cosplay of Geralt of Rivia, featuring Triss Merigold, the monster slayer’s one true love.

Cyberpunk 2077 is poised to release worldwide on September 17 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no concrete word of next-gen ports, but many are suspecting the game will hit PS5 and Xbox Series X inevitably, if not this year.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”