Keanu Reeves Reportedly Loved Cyberpunk 2077 So Much He Doubled His Commitment to It

As you may know by now, Cyberpunk 2077, the upcoming video game from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt developer CD Projekt Red, prominently features Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand. Silverhand, being an iconic character from the larger franchise, has a large presence in the game, but it sounds like Reeves himself had at least some part in that major inclusion.

According to a report out of the recent Lucca Comics and Games event/festival/convention, the Italian voice actor who dubs for Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077, Luca Ward, basically said that his workload had been doubled thanks to the fact that Reeves loved the game so much that CD Projekt Red included even more of the popular actor in it.

It’s unclear exactly when Reeves would have done this, or at what stage in development the game was when it was allegedly implemented. And, again, this is a comment from a different voice actor about the actions and intent of someone else that was taken from a conversation at an event by a journalist. None of this is to say its inaccurate, or misconstrued, but it’s always best to take such complicated reports with a grain of salt.

We’ve reached out to CD Projekt Red for a statement about this report, but had yet to hear back by publication time. Given that this is a report about a game still in development — one we know relatively little about, including Reeves’ character — there’s a good chance we don’t hear more about this until the game is closer to release, if at all.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on April 16, 2020. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

