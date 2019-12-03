Cyberpunk 2077 Map Revealed

Cyberpunk 2077’s map — or at least a big portion of it — has been revealed, showing off the layout of Night City for the first time. Of course, without knowing the scale of said map, it’s hard to know how big Night City and its surrounding area is, but this new map leak does provide a decent idea for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia players looking forward to the 2020 open-world role-playing game.

As you can see via the Reddit post featuring the leaked map below, there’s hardly any finer details that can be salvaged from the image. That said, looking at it, I suspect the island area will be more commercial, dotted with corporate skyscrapers. In other words, the nice part of the city where all the wealth is hoarded. Meanwhile, I suspect the area above it could be the more impoverished area of the game given that is also where it looks like the city’s docks are. Meanwhile, given the lack of density on the far most southeast side of the map, I suspect this area could be a bit more rural or desolate.

Again, at this point all we can really do is speculate. That said, as for validity of the map, there’s no need to worry, as it’s pulled straight from Dark Horse’s new lore book for the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be available on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches on April 16, 2020.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”