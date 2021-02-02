Cyberpunk 2077 Issues Warning About Modding

✖

Last week, Cyberpunk 2077 on PC added a long-overdue feature: official modding tools. However, this week, CD Projekt Red has followed up this with a warning about using mods and custom saves on PC. Of course, on console, the warning isn't very relevant because modding isn't available unless you're hacking the system to oblivion. That said, if you're on PC, and you are making use of mods and custom saves, CDPR wants you to know something.

Taking to Twitter, the developer's official account relayed word that it's "been made aware of a vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses which can be used to executive code on PCs." Following this up, the statement notes an issue will be released "ASAP." In the meantime, CDPR urges plays to refrain from using any and all files from unknown sources.

"If you plan to use Cyberpunk 2077 mods/custom saves on PC, use caution," writes CD Projekt Red. "We've been made aware of a vulnerability in external DLL files the game uses which can be used to execute code on PCs. Issue will be fixed ASAP. For now, please refrain from using files from unknown sources."

Of course, this isn't an uncommon issue, however, it's the latest of many for CDPR and Cyberpunk 2077, which is slowly but surely improving on the performance side of things and squashing bugs, but is also struggling with new and emerging problems.

