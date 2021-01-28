Cyberpunk 2077 Finally Adds Long Overdue Feature

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 just added a feature players have been yearning for since the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia game released last month. Since the open-world RPG released last month, CD Projekt Red has been busy fixing and improving the game, which released in a very rough state. As a result, the Polish developer hasn't had the opportunity to expand upon the game. However, today it did add one, long overdue feature: official modding support.

Over on the game's official website, today CDPR announced the news, where it provided information on the "official" tools and resources that will help modders modify and create their own experiences within the game. Adding to this, the Polish developer notes that the tools will be continuously updated alongside game patches to ensure their compatibility.

Right now, these tools are only available to PC users, and of course, they will require some precious hard drive space, or more specifically, roughly 30 MB of space.

While Cyberpunk 2077's official modding tools only just released, players have been modding the game since launch with their own modding tools, which is why there's been plenty of mods since launch. That said, while the game could still be modded without these tools, the release of these official tools opens up modding the game for more people.

