Cyberpunk 2077 Devs Comment on Possible Nintendo Switch Port

Cyberpunk 2077 is not only going to be one of the most ambitious and technically demanding games released this year, but of the entire generation. It’s shocking to think the ol’ PS4 and Xbox One will be able to even run the game. That said, despite the massive resource demands of the title, Polish developer CD Projekt Red isn’t entirely writing off a Nintendo Switch port.

As you may know, CD Projekt Red did — somehow — bring it’s ambitious and massive 2015 open-world RPG, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, to the Nintendo Switch recently (with the help of Saber Interactive). In other words, if there are video game development wizards out there who could get Cyberpunk 2077 running on the Nintendo Switch, it would be the pair of European developers.

“I don’t know if Cyberpunk 2077 would work on the Nintendo Switch. It might be too heavy for it,” said CD Projekt RED’s John Mamais while speaking to OnMSFT. “But then, we did put Witcher 3 on it and we thought that would be too heavy too but somehow we pulled it off.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for Google Stadia, PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Barring any further delays, it will release worldwide on September 17. At this point, I wouldn’t expect it to ever come to the Nintendo Switch, but it’s almost certainly going to natively grace the PS5 and Xbox Series X either later in the fall or 2021.

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification,” reads an official pitch of the game. “You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

