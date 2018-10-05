‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Optimization Was a Priority From the Start, Says Dev

With rumors swirling around that Cyberpunk 2077 could be looking at a 2019 release, the questions about the incredible story we’ve seen so far have been pouring out with all of the excitement around CD Projekt RED’s new RPG. For those looking for the most optimized experience, never you fear – the company recently mentioned that optimization has been the name of the game since day one.

Though the near hour footage we saw looked absolutely incredible, it surprisingly didn’t run at 60 frames per second despite its major hardware juice. To alleviate some apparent concerns over this, Lead Cinematic Animator Maciej Pietras recently sat down with CG Magazine to talk about their take on optimization and what that means for players.

When asked about hardware limitations, Pietras responded “Oh no, actually from the top we knew we were developing the game for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. And we started the process of optimization right at the start. So that’s probably what you see running the demo is a PC with like an i7 and 1080TI, so it’s not astronomical specs.”

He added, “Basically, because we are thinking from scratch about optimization, how streaming works, how to introduce global illumination for instance without overwhelming the PC or the GPU. Now we take those things into account right at the start and optimize for that.”

He then went on to explain that optimization hasn’t cost them any great ideas as of yet and it helps with a team so focused on a common goal, “You know we’re working on the Red Engine which we are still upgrading. You know we are always finding new ways to use the new technical features that speed up the work and there are very low costs when it comes to the optimization part, and as I said, that we have a team of programmers who are dedicated to work on optimization.

“Simply because of that, I don’t think we ever reached that point and say something is too costly based on hardware requirements. That did not happen yet. What we showed in the demo was running in real runtime so there’s nothing there that we were trying to hide.”

One aspect that blew fans away regarding the big Cyberpunk reveal during this year’s E3 was the amazing animations that could be seen in the trailer. Since then, the world got just under 50 minutes of real-time gameplay to soak in and with it the title’s incredible animation style. It was so smooth, so fluid, and it made getting lost in the adventure so much easier!

Unfortunately we still don’t have a release date at this time but you can check out Edge Magazine right here!