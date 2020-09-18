Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals PC System Requirements

✖

CD Projekt Red answered one of the more pressing Cyberpunk 2077 questions during its latest Night City Wire stream by revealing the system requirements for the game. Teases from before the event suggested that we’d see the system requirements during Night City Wire Episode 3, and towards the end of the stream, CD Projekt Red shared an infographic with the recommended and required specs for playing Cyberpunk 2077.

For those who weren’t able to catch the stream as it happened, the studio shared the system requirements afterwards on social media to show what you’ll need and what you’ll want to have to play it the best way possible. You can find both sets of system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 below.

C:\>systeminfo /u 2.0.7.7\cyberpunk /p ******

Loading Processor Information...

Loading Memory Information...

Loading Video Card Information...

Saving data to: c:\cp77\hardware_requirements.info

Display now? y/n

Y pic.twitter.com/bhfDa51gkd — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2020

The system requirements probably weren’t what many people were expecting they’d be. Given how large Cyberpunk 2077 seems to be and based on the gameplay we’ve seen in the past, many were expecting it to require more from people’s PC setups than what’s shown above. It’s still not going to be running at the recommended level on just any device, but it’ll at least be more accessible to players.

One of the more impressive parts of the system requirements is how little storage space the game will take up. The 70GB space requirement isn’t a small one, but it’s not bad for a game with the scope of Cyberpunk 2077. Compare that to other games like Modern Warfare that have long crossed the 100GB mark and it’s a welcome change. It also lines up with what we’ve seen in the past when it was seen that the PlayStation 4 version of the game would take up around 80GB. CD Projekt Red attempted to alleviate some of the concerns about file sizes before the event by saying the game wouldn’t be taking up some absurd amount of space once it’s available.

Other topics covered during the Cyberpunk 2077 event included a fresh look at the Night City setting and the gangs that inhabit it. Those gangs will be core parts of pretty much everything players do in the game from combat to quests and faction alignments, so it’s best to get to know them beforehand to decide who you’ll align with.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on November 19th.