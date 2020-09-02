Cyberpunk 2077 Creators Comment on Game's File Size

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 made an appearance during Nvidia’s GeForce Special Event with a new gameplay trailer debuting to show off what the game will look like running on Nvidia’s newest products. At some point during the showcase, a scene from Cyberpunk 2077 was shown behind some text that mentioned “200GB Games” which suggested to some that the new game from CD Projekt Red could indeed border on that massive file size once it’s installed. The game’s creators have since addressed that concern, and while we don’t know how big it’ll be overall, we know the install at least won’t be 200GB.

CD Projekt Red’s Global Community Lead Marcin Momot commented on the file size after a post on the game’s subreddit highlighted this part of the Nvidia presentation and kicked off a discussion within the community. Before talks of the game’s supposed size were able to circulate too widely, Momot said “the game won’t take up 200GB when installed.” Instead, it’ll be on par with other modern titles, Momot said.

While the @CyberpunkGame system requirements are not out yet (they are coming soon, though!), I wanted to address this topic from reddit. The game won't take up 200GB when installed. You can expect the required HDD space to be on par with other modern titles. pic.twitter.com/tRigjPWLfC — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020

In other words, it will be less than 200.🙂 — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) September 2, 2020

When it comes to games with big file sizes, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone come to mind with their exceptionally large sizes. Momot responded to a joke about those sizes to confirm again that Cyberpunk 2077 will be less than 200GB when it’s released.

“Modern titles” still encompasses a wide selection of games, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see Cyberpunk 2077 on the larger side even if it’s not taking up 200GB of space. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Final Fantasy VII both took up around 100GB when first installed which didn’t seem unreasonable given the scope of the games even if that size does take up a lot of room on consoles with limited space for downloads. If Cyberpunk 2077 follows suit, it shouldn’t be too unexpected.

Momot also confirmed that we’ll see the system requirements for Cyberpunk 2077 released soon, though a more precise timeframe for that reveal wasn’t given. Those system requirements will be valuable for PC owners planning on playing the game on release, but they’ll also give everyone an idea of how big the game will be.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release on November 19th.

