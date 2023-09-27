Cyberpunk 2077 Players Can Accidentally End the Entire Phantom Liberty DLC Very Early

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty can be skipped by the player by accident! Cyberpunk 2077 is a pretty infamous game at this point. It had a very, very long marketing cycle filled with amazing trailers, delays, and big promises. It all culminated in one of the most catastrophic launches in gaming history due to a bug-filled console version, broken promises, and more. The game sold incredibly well in its first few days on the market, but as word spread about the chaotic state of the game, mass refunds were issued and the game was removed from the PlayStation Store. CD Projekt Red had to work pretty hard to update the game and make it something that fans were happy with.

Now, the journey comes to an end after about three years as Phantom Liberty, the game’s one and only expansion, is now here. Fans have been waiting quite a while for it and it’s being received really well by critics, so well that it’s actually outscoring the original game. If you’re one of the people who have been counting down the days for this, you’re going to want to avoid a crucial mistake. As reported by PC Gamer, there is a dialogue prompt that can basically end the entire Phantom Liberty storyline pretty early on. In the fourth mainline quest of Phantom Liberty, Lucretia My Reflection, you’ll bring Solomon Reed back to President Myers’ hideout. In this room, the three of you will basically begin to discuss your mission and what the rest of the expansion’s story will look like. When outlining the risks involved, Reed will ask you if you want to proceed, and you will be given the option to respond with “You’re right, I’m out.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you do this, Reed will dismiss you and the main quest will abruptly end. Reed will call you a little while later and update you on the mission, but that’s it. There’s no going back. I’m not sure why you’d want to do this, honestly, but it’s probably a pretty critical thing to know so you don’t accidentally end the DLC. Of course, Cyberpunk 2077 has a pretty liberal autosave feature, so if you goof, you can just reload your save and change your decision.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Review

ComicBook was pretty high on Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. We gave the expansion a 4 out of 5 and noted that it excels in the storytelling department, but isn’t without a few flaws here and there. “While some of Cyberpunk 2077‘s issues still linger, and the new content isn’t without its own flaws, CD Projekt Red has done a commendable job at making me like a game I previously had disdain for. Phantom Liberty continues to prove CD Projekt Red has a deft hand for high-quality storytelling and has now shown it can provide strong RPG gameplay to match. As CD Projekt Red moves on to the next Cyberpunk game, it has a strong foundation to build off of which should hopefully result in a noticeably improved sequel should all the right lessons continue to be learned.”