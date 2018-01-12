Rumor: Cyberpunk 2077 Is Already Playable, Has A Big Promotional Campaign Ahead

CD Projekt Red is coming off one of its biggest successes of all time with The Witcher III: Wild Hunt, but it’s already dug in deep with its next project, Cyberpunk 2077. Fans have been wondering when they would see more out of the open-world adventure, and, based on a new video, it probably won’t be too long.

A YouTuber by the name of LegacyKillaHD has posted a new video, which you can see above, that talks about what kind of progress the forthcoming project is making. According to him, an anonymous Sony employee has already reportedly received a tech demo for the game, showing that it’s very much in a playable state.

Videos by ComicBook.com

That’s not to say you should get too excited, however. The employee noted that the tech demo does show off an impressive part of the world, and that it’s ready to be populated with objects, including areas and missions. That said, though, it’s very early.

In fact, the employee notes that the game still requires a great deal of work – approximately one to two years’ worth – so its release date is a ways off. However, there is some good news. We should at least get a better glimpse of what CD Projekt Red has to offer out of the new project this year, as it apparently has a big promotional campaign ahead of it.

Rumors are circling that the developer will begin pushing the game, showing off bits and pieces of what it’s all about, and the first teaser could come during the Electronic Entertainment Expo. CD Projekt Red has made detailed presentations at shows in the past, showcasing both The Witcher III: Wild Hunt and Gwent before their respective releases. So we could be seeing something in just a few months. That’s just speculation, though.

If it helps, however, the Cyberpunk 2077 official Twitter account did just see some recent action, with a recent “beep” message that marks the first post in four years – something that has sent fans into a frenzy. Could this be just the beginning of something much, much bigger? We hope so.

Cyberpunk 2077 will release on an unspecified date for PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.