Cyberpunk 2077 Passes Another Milestone

Nearly two years after its release, Cyberpunk 2077 has been seeing a bit of a renaissance. A big part of that has been generated by Cyberpunk: Edgerunners on Netflix, but interest in the game has remained consistent. The game's official Twitter account revealed today that Cyberpunk 2077 has seen at least 1 million active players every day for the last four weeks straight. It's an incredible number for a game that released in 2020, and it highlights just how much opinion has shifted since the game's initial launch!

CD Projekt Red's Tweet revealing the game's current success can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

1 million active players each day for four weeks in a row – Night City sure is thriving!



Your passion and continued support leave us speechless 💛



Thank you, Chooms! pic.twitter.com/wJjqS5CMd5 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) October 19, 2022

News of Cyberpunk 2077's continued success comes a few weeks after the game beat The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's concurrent player record on Steam. With all of the game's current success, it's almost hard to believe just how much has changed over the last two years. When the game launched, it was a huge disappointment for many players, especially those on console. The game had a number of bugs and performance problems, and many took issue with how Cyberpunk 2077 was marketed. Since then, CD Projekt Red has worked hard to improve the game behind-the-scenes, releasing a number of patches and updates; clearly the work has paid off in a very big way!

A sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 was announced earlier this month by CD Projket Red. While very few details have been revealed, the game is tentatively being referred to as "Project Orion." It remains to be seen when the developer will officially pull the curtain back, but fans can likely expect more information in 2023. For now, Cyberpunk 2077 fans will just have to settle for the current game and its upcoming DLC!

Cyberpunk 2077 is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you been enjoying Cyberpunk 2077 lately? Are you happy that the game seems to be finding a lot more success? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!