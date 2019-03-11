CD Projekt Red Says ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Is A “Really Big Game”

This week Cyberpunk 2077’s Twitter account celebrated its 2077th tweet with a special message to fans thanking them for all of the support and feedback over the years.

The message as a whole is of little importance, but it does feature some interesting tidbits here and there.

For one, CD Projekt Red revealed that it has actually been shaping and tweaking the game based on feedback from fans in order to deliver an experience more in-line with their expectations. You hear about a lot of developers doing this post-launch, but not as many do it pre-release, so it’s good to see the team over there in Poland has a finger on the pulse of its community.

“Staying directly in touch with means we can better understand who you are and what you like about video games (including this particular one),” reads the message. “This, in turn, enables us to talk with the dev team (which also read this account daily), so they have a good picture of what you expect.”

The message continued, noting that the project is a big undertaking by the The Witcher team:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is a really big game, but so is the task of communicating it to so many wonderful people from all around the world. These 2077 tweets have been an awesome and enlightening journey for us so far.”

As you can see, CD Projekt Red notes that Cyberpunk 2077 “is a really big game,” which perhaps explains why it’s taking so long to develop.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and possibly next-gen systems. For more coverage on the highly-anticipated title — which still doesn’t have a release date — click here.

Are you looking forward to Cyberpunk 2077?

