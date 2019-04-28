Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Explains What Takes The Game To The Next Level

Cyberpunk 2077 looks and sounds like one of the most ambitious games currently in development. And it kind of has to be, given how high of a bar CD Projekt Red previously set in 2015 with The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. That said, the Polish studio doesn’t want to simply make The Witcher 3 again but with a cyberpunk coating. Sure, it will be an open-world RPG, but the team is adding to the formula to ensure its an evolution of the experience. One of the ways it’s doing this is by making the game less linear by providing more player freedom.

Speaking with Spanish outlet Area Jugones, Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz explained that where The Witcher 3 featured quests that were mostly linear, Cyberpunk 2077’s quests will be more open-ended, meaning they will allow players to choose how they approach any given task. This doesn’t mean there won’t be narrative choices to be made, and consequences for said choices. That’s all there. But from a gameplay perspective, Cyberpunk 2077 is much less linear.

“We still have the same elements that have appeared in previous games,” said Tomaszkiewicz. “As I mentioned before, we have decisions, consequences, good characters, etc. I think the new thing in this project and what takes it to the next level is the non-linearity of the gameplay, which we will realize when we play through the missions.”

The quest director continued:

“Which means there are many ways to complete missions based on how you’ve created your character, tools you use, etc. And I think this is something that makes our game different from The Witcher. Because in The Witcher we had a basic loop in the gameplay, non-linearity in the narrative section. This time the gameplay will also have a non-linear character. I think this is where the big difference lies in terms of the complexity of our missions, compared to The Witcher.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or additional ports.

