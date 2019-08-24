18 New Cyberpunk 2077 Screenshots Revealed

For Gamescom this week, CD Projekt released not one, not two, but 18 new Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots, showing off bits of the ambitious PS4, Xbox One, and PC game that haven’t been seen before. And it’s a pretty varied batch of screenshots. There’s NPCs, prominent characters, combat, shooting, cars, shots of the setting. There’s a little bit of everything, showing off just how diverse and well-realized Night City is.

As you will know, we haven’t seen any actually gameplay of the game since E3, but that will change soon. Yesterday, the Polish developer announced that it will share 15 minutes of new gameplay footage during PAX West on August 30. In other words, you’ll have a healthy slab of new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay to check out next Friday. In the meanwhile, enjoy the new screenshots.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Should have taken the elevator…

GC.19 C 77 2/3 07 @ https://t.co/uKpFCcFSRE pic.twitter.com/wk6Bb2xmd6 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) August 21, 2019

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen consoles. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 16, 2020.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming open-world RPG, be sure to take a quick second and take quick peep at all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for a little bit more on what the highly-anticipated game is about, you can an official elevator pitch from CD Projekt Red itself:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis

obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”