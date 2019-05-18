CD Projekt Red Has A “Large War Chest” For Cyberpunk 2077’s Development

According to CD Projekt Red boss Marcin Iwinski, the Polish studio has a “large war chest” to work with on the development of Cyberpunk 2077, its upcoming PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen game. As you may know, there’s been reports that the Poland-based company has been suffering through some financial issues, but Iwinski denies such claims. However, he did admit it’s always going to be tough when you’re transitioning to an ambitious new IP and working with new technology.

“It’s always the same story across the entire industry,” said Iwinski while speaking to Kotaku. “If you’re changing the technology and at the same time you’re producing the game, it’s a nightmare for most of the companies.”

Also while speaking to Kotaku, the conversation of industry crunch came up. While CD Projekt Red isn’t making headlines for crunching like other developers have been recently, they have been criticized in the past for some development practices. That said, Iwinski insists that the studio wants to be better about this going forward, and while there will always be crunch, it wants to make it known to all of its employees that it’s not required.

“We are known for treating gamers with respect,” said Iwinski. “This is what we’ve been working hard toward. And I actually would [like] for us to also be known for treating developers with respect.

The CD Projekt Red boss continued:

“We’ve been communicating clearly to people that of course there are certain moments where we need to work harder — like I think the E3 demo is a pretty good example — but we want to be more humane and treat people with respect. If they need to take time off, they can take time off. Nobody will be frowned upon if this will be requested. […] Making this commitment, I hope it shows that we are treating this matter very seriously.”

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when Cyberpunk 2077 will release, but we do know the game will be present at E3. So, hopefully alongside a new trailer, we also get a release date.

