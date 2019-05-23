Cyberpunk 2077 Gameplay Demo Confirmed For E3 2019

CD Projekt Red’s global community lead, Marcin Momot, has confirmed there will be a Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay demo at E3 being shown off to the public, but it won’t be playable. What’s perhaps more interesting though is that if there’s a gameplay demo being demonstrated on the show floor that means CD Projekt Red will presumably be releasing an extended look of the game’s gameplay, likely during Microsoft’s E3 presser.

“To answer many questions about the demo and whether or not Cyberpunk will be playable at E3 — we are going to be hosting gameplay presentations (game played by us) in that cinema,” wrote Momot on Twitter.

As you may know, we’ve known for awhile the game will be at E3, but we didn’t know in what capacity. Now we know. The big question still remains though: will we get a release date or release window? Well, back in March the Polish developer teased a release date announcement for the show. Meanwhile, a recent rumor from an alleged industry insider surfaced claiming that a release date or release window would be revealed. In other words, there looks to be mounting evidence that at the very least we’ll get a release window of sorts.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen consoles. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch or Stadia port.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated open-world RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official pitch:

“In 2077, America is in pieces. Megacorps control life in all its aspects from the top floors of their sky-high fortresses. Down below, drug-pushing gangs, dirty-tech hustlers, and slingers of illicit braindances run the streets. The world in between is where decadence, sex, and pop culture mix with violent crime, extreme poverty, and the unattainable promise of the American Dream.

“In Cyberpunk 2077 you play as V—a hired gun on the rise and you just got your first serious contract. In a world of cyberenhanced street warriors, tech-savvy netrunners, and corporate lifehackers, today you take your first step towards becoming an urban legend.”

