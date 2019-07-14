Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Wants Meryl Streep In The Game

One of the biggest moments of E3 2019 was the reveal that Keanu Reeves will star in Cyberpunk 2077 as one the PS4, Xbox One, and PC game’s major characters. That said, Reeves may not be the only Hollywood talent in the game. Recently, a developer at CD Projekt Red seem to more or less suggest Reeves won’t be the only star from Hollywood making an appearance. And looking at a new interview, that star may be Meryl Streep. Okay, probably not, but the game’s quest director Mateusz Tomaszkiewicz would love to see the actress in the open-world RPG.

“Oh my god, this is difficult,” said Tomasxkiewicz when asked by GAME who he’d add to the game if he could pick anyone. “Ah, there’s so many great actors I love… Like, I love Meryl Streep, for example. I love Devil Wears Prada, and it would be great to have her as one of the characters in the game. She could be totally one of the big corporate characters in the game. I can picture this.”

Of course, Meryl Streep has never appeared in a video game, and that will probably never change. However, there’s mounting evidence that Reeves will be joined by another star. Further, it reveals what direction games are going in: and that’s a direction that features Hollywood actors. This generation we’ve really started to see games tap on actors and actresses usually in the TV and movie space. And this is only going to happen more and more as the industry grows bigger and gaming becomes more mainstream. And with advanced motion capture work, games are now achieving nearly perfect likeness, if it has the talent and resources to dump into the animation department, that is.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide next year on April 16. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated open-world RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the title by clicking right here.

