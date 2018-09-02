The World of Cyberpunk 2077 Will React To How You Dress and Customize Your Character

CD Projekt Red has revealed that characters and the world of Cyberpunk 2077 will respond to your created character and how he or she dresses or is customized.

The news comes way of a new interview with DualShockers, where the developer talked about the game’s cyberpunk themes of objectification.

“This is a world where the system and the powers that be have objectified people and literally turned them into objects,” said Patrick Mills, Quest Designer on the project. “Many times people turn themselves into objects in order sometimes to rebel or sometimes to fit in. Certainly, objectification would be a major theme.

“The way you dress, the way you customize your character, we want the world to respond to these things.”

According to Mills, NPCs will behave differently depending not only how your character is dressed, but how they look. How extensive and prevalent this feature will be, remains to be seen. Development is long, and things change and aspirations aren’t realized all the time. But for now, the prospect of such a feature is very promising.

As you may know, other games in the past have dabbled in this feature – such as Alpha Protocol – but it has never been realized in the way you would want. Hopefully, CD Projekt Red can finally nail be the one to nail the execution.

Mills also confirmed that there will be prostitution in the game with prostitutes roaming the seedier parts of Night City, however, at the moment it hasn’t been determined whether or not characters will be able to interact with them like they can in Grand Theft Auto games.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and possibly next-gen systems. At the moment, a release date nor a release window, have been provided by the Polish studio.

In the most recent and related news, CD Projekt Red confirmed that a photo mode will be packed into the game and that players will be able to buy multiple different homes in Night City.