CD Projekt Red Talks ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ World Size

We know CD Projekt Red’s upcoming open-world game, Cyberpunk 2077, will be massive. But how big it will be exactly, hasn’t been divulged by the Polish developer.

We know from past statements that the game will be much, much larger than any of the studio’s previous projects, but the question is how much larger, and how is scale being measured?

Red Dead Redemption 2’s map is a similar size to Grand Theft Auto V, but it’s far more dense and brimming with content and dynamic systems. Further, you traverse it via horseback compared to vehicles. Likewise, in Cyberpunk 2077, player’s primary transportation will be cars, while in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt it was horseback. So while Cyberpunk 2077 is bigger than The Witcher 3, the fact that you can traverse its world quicker may just negate some of the size difference, if not all of it.

That said, CD Projekt Red is still being reticent about the size of the game, but it did recently provide more insight into the topic.

Earlier this week, a Reddit user shared a conversation they had with an official representative via the game’s official Facebook page, who confirmed that there would be six different districts. However, the total size of the game’s “Night City” hasn’t been calculated by the team yet. Further, the rep notes it’s difficult to compare the game’s size to The Witcher 3.

“Night City holds six districts, but I can’t give you an exact number in square meters because no one [has] counted this yet,” writes the rep. “Also, this is tricky for an urban environment — Night City has lots of buildings and these buildings have floors. You can have 120 square meters of space technically up 60m2 of space. In a tall building, and we will have many of them explorable, each floor can house a of activities. Floors stack. The Witcher 3 was, in a way, much flatter — thee activites were scattered. Here, the world can be huge, but it can be huge upwards, or downwards.”

From the sounds of it, the sheer total of square miles won’t be representative of Cyberpunk 2077’s size because the game scales vertically and adds space both above and below street level. So the map could wind up being smaller than other games, but when you account for space upwards and downwards, it will be much bigger.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. For more news and coverage on the highly-anticipated game, click here.