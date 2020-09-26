Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals New Gameplay Footage, Character, and More

✖

CD Projekt Red has revealed a hearty chunk of new Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay footage providing fans another great look at the game coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC this November. And as expected, the game continues to look spectacular. To accompany this, the game's official Twitter account has also revealed a new character and a batch of new screenshots showing off Night City, the game's megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour, and body modification.

The reveal of the new gameplay demo happened at Tokyo Game Show, and thus if you notice it's in Japanese, it's because it's the localized version for Japan. As for the gameplay demo itself, while it's lengthy, it doesn't reveal anything of supreme consequence, which is to be expected at this point. After all, we've already seen so much of the game.

Below, you can check out the demo for yourself, courtesy of GamersPrey. As you can see, the game looks as impressive as ever, though there is some clipping here and there that is hopefully just the result of this being an older build of the game.

As mentioned, the game's official Twitter account also revealed a new character today for Tokyo Game Show named Saburo Arasaka. Not much is revealed about the character, but it sounds like he will be a somewhat prominent figure in the game.

"Born in Tokyo in 1919. At the age of 158, he still reigns at the top of Arasaka in the world in 2077," reads the translated version of the character's description. "He built Arasaka into a great empire in his generation."

Lastly, the game's Twitter account has also been revealed some new environment screenshots, all of which you can check out below:

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia, and it's set to debut worldwide on November 19.