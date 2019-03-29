CD Projekt Red Hints ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Will Be A Cross-Gen Release

At the moment of publishing, Cyberpunk 2077 has only been confirmed for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. However, CD Projekt Red has now hinted that the game will also come to PS5 and the next Xbox as well.

During the company’s recent financial earnings call, CD Projekt Red’s Adam Kicinski talked about Cyberpunk 2077 at length, as you would expect him to. However, while Kicinski talked about the highly-anticipated game quite a bit, he didn’t really disclose many salient details, though he did confirm development is in an advanced state and that it won’t pass up the opportunity to release on next-gen systems, if such an opportunity arises.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“If there is an opportunity for us to launch Cyberpunk for another generation, we would want to do this probably,” said Kicinski during the call.

From the sounds of it, either Sony and Microsoft haven’t kept CD Projekt Red in the loop about their plans for next-gen, or Kicisnki is trying to say as much as he can without outright confirming anything. Who knows. It is worth pointing out though that this isn’t the first time the game has been teased for next-gen systems. During last year’s financial call in March, it was mentioned the game was being bult on next-gen technology, suggesting it was PS5 and Xbox Scarlett bound.

Given that Cyberpunk 2077 is likely set to release sometime behind the end of 2019 to the end of 2020, it means it’s very possible the game will either launch as a cross-gen release, or come to the next-gen not long after launch, as the PS5 and Xbox Scarlett are expected to arrive in 2020. Of course, at this point, you still shouldn’t go to the bookies on any of this.

Interestingly, during the same financial call, CD Projekt Red teased its game after Cyberpunk 2077, which sounds smaller in scope, but will be of the same quality, and will apparently release by the end of 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. For more news, media, and information on the first-person, open-world RPG, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!