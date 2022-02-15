In case you somehow missed it, Cyberpunk 2077 developer CD Projekt Red yesterday announced that it would host a special “date” stream today, February 15th. Rumors have swirled over the past couple of months about what the next update for Cyberpunk 2077 could be, but we collectively do not have long until we all find out. Helpfully, there’s plenty of evidence around that suggests exactly what will be announced, and we’ve gathered that together as well as all of the details on how to catch the stream live.

How to Watch the Cyberpunk 2077 Stream

As indicated above, the Cyberpunk 2077 stream — whatever it might include — is set to happen this morning for North America. More specifically, it will take place at 10AM ET/7AM PT. The official announcement points to the Twitch channel for CD Projekt Red. Even if it does end up being streamed elsewhere, Twitch is likely the best bet for seeing it in as swiftly as possible.

https://twitter.com/CyberpunkGame/status/1493238791666028554

What to Expect From the Cyberpunk 2077 Stream

The most obvious possible inclusion for the Cyberpunk 2077 event today would be the announcement of the release date for the native versions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Literally everything leading up to this moment indicates that it will be that, including the recent PS5 key art for the title that surfaced online.

Additionally, the timing would line up with what CD Projekt Red has officially announced in the past — and could include details of a major update for all other platforms as well. “We are hard at work on the next-gen version of Cyberpunk, scheduled for release in the first quarter of 2022, alongside another major update for all platforms,” shared Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of the CD PROJEKT Group, as part of a larger press release late last year more broadly about the third quarter of 2021’s financial results.

As noted above, the special Cyberpunk 2077 stream is set to start at 10AM ET/7AM PT. The expectation is that it will reveal the release date of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S native versions. Cyberpunk 2077 itself is currently available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC. It is also available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S already, though not native versions. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the video game right here.

