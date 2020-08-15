Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Addresses "Surface-Level" Concerns About Game

✖

This November, Cyberpunk 2077 will release via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. And it looks poised to be a huge release. But will it be bigger than CD Projekt Red's previous major release, The Witcher 3? Well, it's impossible to know this because we don't know if Cyberpunk 2077 will replicate the quality of Geralt's final adventure. Everything the Polish developer has shown of the game so far suggests it will, but only time will tell. That said, according to CD Projekt Red, if there's one thing Cyberpunk 2077 has on The Witcher 3 it's that it's a much deeper role-playing experience. And this runs contrary to the concerns of many, which is that the game isn't the deep role-playing experience that The Witcher was and is.

Speaking with Netrunner 2077, CD Projekt RED's Senior Level Designer Miles Tost noted that while some people see Cyberpunk 2077 as a shooter, it's a role-playing game first.

"I think people tend to forget that Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG first and foremost. Right? So customization and equipment choices, making choices in the skills you have, the talents, how your character looks, how you choose dialogue, it's the center stage of this experience," said Tost. I think some people look at this game and think 'Oh man, it's first-person and has guns! It's a shooter,' and that's a very surface-level assessment. I think in many ways, it's a much, much deeper role-playing experience than The Witcher 3."

As you can see, Tost reveals that he understands why people think Cyberpunk 2077 is a step back in the role-playing department, however, while the game may not scream RPG on the surface, if you look deeper you will find an incredibly deep RPG experience to be had.

