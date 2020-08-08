Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals New Feature That Completely Changes Cutscenes

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to release worldwide this November via the PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. And when it does finally hit, it could very well set a new bar for open-world games just like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt did back in 2015, or at least that's the aim of CD Projekt Red. And so far, it looks poised to realize this goal.

When The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released in 2015 it particularly set a bar for storytelling within an open-world, world immersion, and world realization. And again, CD Projekt Red looks poised to do this with Cyberpunk 2077. We've known about the game for years, yet we are still hearing about new features that sound like they will be incredible if pulled off as pitched.

For example, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that cutscenes don't have a fixed camera. This alone isn't that big of a deal, but it's what players can do with this camera that sounds like it could revolutionize how we think of cutscenes in a role-playing game.

In the September 2020 issue of the Official Playstation Magazine (via Sirus Gaming), it's revealed that players can influence how a scene plays out not just by the choices they make, but how they act. For example, players can look around their surroundings for visuals clues on what's actually going on.

For example, if you stay locked onto the face of the NPC you're talking to you, you may not realize another is coming up behind you to attack you. However, if you're looking around, you may spot this before it happens. However, being too antsy or jumpy in certain situations will presumably also have its disadvantages.

At the moment, it's a little unclear just how realized and extensive this feature is as CD Projekt Red hasn't really talked about it, but it sounds like another level of immersion and player agency that RPG games, in particular, have been calling out for.

(Photo: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. It's currently scheduled to debut on November 19.

For more coverage on the highly-anticipated and long-awaited open-world RPG click here or continue to the relevant links below:

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.