CD Projekt Red Hints ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Is Almost Complete

There’s been some reports, leaks, and rumors floating around that profess CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 will release in 2019, or at the latest, the first-half of 2020. Many have balked at these claims, but they keep surfacing nonetheless, and thanks to something CD Projekt Red said during its recent earnings call, the “reports” and “leaks” are going to continue to flood in.

As you would expect, much of the financial call was dominated by Cyberpunk 2077. And while most of this talk didn’t yield anything noteworthy, there were a few interesting tidbits that made their way out. For example, according to CD Projekt Red boss Adam Kicinski, Cyberpunk 2077 is in an “advanced stage” of development. What does this mean? Well, Kicinski didn’t divulge any further insight on the topic, but to me, advanced stage suggests that development for the title is almost complete, or at least rounding the corner towards the home-stretch.

Whatever the case, it does at least confirm the game is farther along in development than many people thought. While there’s been many chanting 2019, there’s been even more suggesting the game will probably not even make 2020, and while this still could be true, Kicinski’s words suggest otherwise.

Interestingly, during the same conference call, Kicinski heavily implied that the Polish studio will reveal the game’s release date at E3 this June, which would line-up with the game’s development being almost complete and with the game releasing late 2019 to early 2020. That said, it also suggested the game will be a cross-gen release, which may mean it won’t be out until later in 2020.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and possibly next-gen systems. There’s even reports that CD Projekt Red is talking with Google about bringing the game to Stadia.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated title, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it by clicking right here. And as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Will Cyberpunk 2077 live it up the hype and top CD Projekt Red’s previous game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt?

