Cyberpunk 2077 Partners With Rockstar Energy for Samurai Cola, Daily Prizes

CD Projekt Red's upcoming video game Cyberpunk 2077 is entering the real world in the form of branded Rockstar Energy drinks. As with other energy drink gaming partnerships, folks that purchase special cans of Rockstar Energy will find codes that they can then enter online to win prizes or other goodies like digital comics. The special promotion includes five different branded cans and is set to kick off October 1st and run through December 31st.

More specifically, fans will soon be able to get their hands on five different Cyberpunk 2077-branded Rockstar Energy drinks: Male V (Original), Female V (Punched), Brigitte (Silver Ice), and Jackie (Sugar Free). A new Samurai Cola flavor will also be available only in the United States. Additionally, every can code earns a chance to win one of 15 daily prizes like wireless headsets, hoodies, and hats. You can check out more about the new partnership below:

Here's how CD Projekt Red describes Cyberpunk 2077 on the game's official website:

"Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you."

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 19th. It is also set to be available to play on both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade releasing later to take advantage of the next-gen hardware. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think of what we've seen of CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 so far? Are you at all worried about the game's microtransactions? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!