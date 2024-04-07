Cyberpunk 2077 Director Says Players Still Haven't Found All of the Game's Secrets

One of the directors behind Cyberpunk 2077 at CD Projekt Red has indicated that there are still Easter eggs in the game that players haven't yet found. Since its launch back in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 fans have discovered a litany of secrets and references tucked away in the game's world of Night City. Some of these have been references to CD Projekt's other major franchise, The Witcher, while others have been tied to other pieces of media in pop culture. And while Night City has surely been explored from top to bottom by the millions of players that have experienced Cyberpunk 2077, it seems that players still have more digging to do.

Speaking to IGN, Cyberpunk 2077's associate game director Paweł Sasko talked about how there are still secrets that CD Projekt Red tucked away in the experience that haven't been publicized. Sasko said that there's a good chance some players have spotted these Easter eggs while playing by themselves, but they don't seem to have been widely noticed or shared online. As for where players should start their search, Sasko mentioned that the phone seen in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty still has some numbers that have yet to be found by the community.

"I've seen one of the last articles [with all the Easter eggs] and it had a long list, but it didn't have everything," Sasko said. "There's a couple more things that are not found yet. [At least] we don't know that they were found, because someone could have found them in their home and never shared them with anyone, and we just never saw it."

Generally speaking, it's not that shocking to hear that Cyberpunk 2077 still has some secrets to be uncovered as some players have uncovered other Easter eggs in various games more than a decade after they first released. The bigger question with these Easter eggs in Cyberpunk 2077, though, is whether or not they'll be found before the RPG's sequel arrives. Currently, CD Projekt Red is in the early stages of working on its next Cyberpunk installment, although a specific launch window has yet to be provided. Prior to "Cyberpunk 2's" release, though, CDPR will let loose The Witcher 4, which is expected to be the studio's next major project.