Cyberpunk 2077 Players Divided Over Setting of the Next Game

The star of Cyberpunk 2077 is its setting, Night City. Yet some Cyberpunk 2077 fans think the next game won’t be set in Night City, while others are crossing their fingers for this to be true. The Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is many years away. To this end, it will almost certainly be a PS6 and next-gen Xbox game. However, if the setting is retained, this could greatly speed up development.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Speculation and debate over the setting of the next game recently erupted on the Cyberpunk 2077 Reddit page, where one user floated the idea the next game could be set in Chicago, pointing to an in-game ad that may tease as much. In this ad, it says “travel from Night City to Chicago in under three hours, ” accompanied by “worry free: coming in 2080,” which could hypothetical be the title of the next game.

It is a reasonable theory, however, it ignores the fact there are similar teases in the game, especially the Phantom Liberty expansion, for other regions such as Kenya and Nairobi. To this end, this in-game ad featuring Chicago is unlikely teasing anything.

While the theory may not have any legs, it has created a debate about what the setting for the next game should be. Some fans think it should be Night City again, however, there are more fans that you’d expect who want something different.

“I think this is just world building through advertising, night city is the main character of Cyberpunk 2077, I feel like it would be interesting to see other cities within this universe, but it wouldn’t feel the same,” reads the top comment.

Another comment on the post above adds: “Night City is a very unique city for unique reasons. Moving the story/game out of Night City would be a huge mistake.”

Not everyone agrees with these comments though, and rather are hoping CD Projekt Red pack their bags and bring the sequel somewhere new.

“A lot of people saying they’d rather have the next game still set in Night City. What would you want done to Night City to make it feel fresh? I think a new game set in the same city would get boring real quick, reads one comment.

“Night City is basically knock-off LA. Unfortunately this genre plays LA or Neo Tokyo to death. I would like to see the next game set in any other city,” adds another comment.

The reality is the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel is almost certainly going to be set in Night City given all the resources that were dumped into its creation. Creating a similar setting from scratch would prolong development and make it more expensive. And right now there isn’t much reason to move on. There isn’t much demand for it, and there’s only been one game in Night City so far, so there certainly isn’t any setting fatigue yet either. That said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Should the next Cyberpunk game be set in Night City or somewhere new?