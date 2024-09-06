New Cyberpunk 2077 Game Adds Johnny Silverhand Expansion

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

After the new Cyberpunk 2077 board game managed to achieve full funding and then some in just 10 minutes, the supporters of Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game didn't stop there. More money kept pouring in from Cyberpunk 2077 fans who continued to back the game as it achieved different milestones and stretch goals leading up to today's big reveal. Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game is bringing back the iconic Johnny Silverhand not just as a playable character in the board game but also as the game's first full expansion consisting of four new characters from Johnny Silverhand's crew.

Go On Board, the creators of Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game, shared news of the Johnny Silverhand expansion in the latest update on Gamefound discussing how things are going so far. Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game has already amassed over $3 million in funding with new stretch goals added in the past few days as that number kept rising, but today's update was about the expansion.

A detailed video was also shared with Go On Board showcasing the Johnny Silverhand Expansion for over nine minutes. Given that the Cyberpunk 2077 board game is directly licensed from and based on CD Projekt Red's game itself, the expansion is getting the exact Keanu Reeves-played version of Johnny Silverhand that was in Cyberpunk 2077.

"We talked about it yesterday, and we can present the Johnny Silverhand Expansion add-on to you today," Go On Board said about the Johnny Silverhand Expansion. "It's a unique expansion to the Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game, with: Four new playable characters (yes, Johnny's among them, and he's not just an engram!), a unique faction of eight enemies, two explosive missions during which the adrenaline exceeds all limits with new thrilling mechanics, a set of truly iconic gear any respectable edgerunner should have in their collection!"

The Johnny Silverhand Expansion consists of four new characters (Johnny, Kerry, Rogue, and Spider Murphy) and two missions, but the characters can also be used in the main campaign of Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game, too. However, the Johnny Silverhand Expansion isn't a stretch goal and is instead considered an add-on, so there's no current pledge level that will get you this expansion for "free." Instead, it'll cost $59 and will have to be selected as an extra whenever you're making your pledge selections.

(Photo: Johnny Silverhand stars in Cyberpunk 2077 – The Board Game's first expansion. )

With the Johnny Silverhand Expansion now revealed, it's led to other questions about what additional add-ons may be in the works for the game. Given the success of Netflix's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners animated series, many are asking for that to be the next add-on, though Go On Board hasn't announced anything else beyond this first one.