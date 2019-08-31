Cyberpunk 2077’s Map Is Smaller Than The Witcher 3’s, But Far Denser

The Witcher 3 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC has an absolutely massive, but even more impressive, is the map is well-realized, brimming with life, and has a ton of content packed into it. It feels alive in a way most open-world games don’t. That said, there are some parts where’s there’s large bodies of water and stretches of wilderness. And so perhaps it should come as no surprise that Cyberpunk 2077’s map isn’t as large as the map of The Witcher 3, however, it’s far more dense, which is crazy to imagine.

“If you look at pure surface square kilometers, then Cyberpunk 2077 might even be a little bit smaller than The Witcher 3, but it’s the density of the content, taking the world of The Witcher and squeezing it right in, deleting the wilderness between,” said producer Richard Borzymowski while speaking with GamesRadar.

Again, this should come as no surprise. Cyberpunk 2077 is set in a futuristic sprawling city, while The Witcher 3 was set in a Medieval-inspired period.

“Obviously…in The Witcher we were an open world with vast lanes and forests in between smaller cities and larger cities like Novigrad, but in Cyberpunk 2077 we’re set in Night City,” added Borzymowski. “It’s an integral part of the setting; it’s essentially a protagonist if you want to call it that, so it has to be denser. It wouldn’t give us the end effect we wanted to achieve if the city wouldn’t be believable…so we packed it full of life.”

Of course, one of the way you achieve denseness is with verticality, which The Witcher 3 virtually had nothing of. And this is something CD Projekt Red has talked about in the past a lot.

That all said, you can leave Night City — which is divided into six districts — but only to its outskirts, which are called the Badlands. And with a name like that, you probably don’t want to be caught off guard and not ready to fight while visiting.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on April 16, 2020. For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated open-world RPG, click here. Meanwhile, as always, feel free to leave a comment or two with your thoughts or hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Cyberpunk 2077.