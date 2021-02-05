Cyberpunk 2077 Update 1.12 Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 has been no stranger to updates over the past couple months. Developer CD Projekt Red has been releasing new patches and hotfixes on nearly a weekly basis over the past couple weeks, and as of today, that trend has continued.

Update 1.12 for Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed out this morning and should bring with it a whole lot of peace of mind. In its entirety, this is one of the smallest updates that Cyberpunk 2077 has received so far and only rectifies a couple of small issues. The patch notes specifically mention that the patch “fixed a buffer overrun issue” and also “removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs.” These are the lone two adjustments that were made in the update.

Hotfix 1.12 is now available on PC! This update addresses the vulnerability that could be used as part of remote code execution (including save files):

- Fixed a buffer overrun issue.

- Removed/replaced non-ASLR DLLs. pic.twitter.com/LAkBfVpnXf — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 5, 2021

The hotfix was also only rolled out on PC, but there’s a good reason for that. This update specifically was released to solve an issue that had been coming about with mods on PC for Cyberpunk 2077. Some fan-made mods weren’t working properly if installed to the game and could cause more widespread issues in some instances, specifically with save files. This hotfix essentially allows mods to work more properly now than they once did.

Given that mods aren’t currently available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms, it makes sense why this hotfix didn’t come to consoles. At this point in time, mod support as a whole doesn’t seem like it will be coming to consoles as well. If they did, however, CD Projekt Red would certainly make sure to include this patch from the get-go.

Moving forward, more major updates for Cyberpunk 2077 should be coming about soon. CD Projekt Red has previously said that another major patch is planned to come about at some point in this month. Whenever that update is released, we'll be sure to let you know on our Cyberpunk 2077 coverage hub.

In the interim, how do you feel about today's newest update? Does it finally fix any issues that you have been having? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.