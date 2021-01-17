Cyberpunk 2077 Video Finally Reveals What Happens to V in Bed During Sleep

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 takes place from a first-person perspective, but that hasn't stopped some modders from finding a way for the game to be played in a third-person perspective. This change in perspective has given players an interesting window into things CD Projekt Red might not have intended players to see, and that seems to be the case for what happens when V goes to bed in the game. It seems that, when the character drifts off to dreamland, they do so without getting under the covers, while sleeping slightly off the bed frame. It certainly doesn't look all that comfortable!

A video of V sleeping can be found in the Reddit post, shared by user jk47_99, embedded below.

A third-person mod for Cyberpunk 2077 was released earlier this month by modder Jelle Bakker, and made available on Nexus Mods. It's not totally clear whether that mod is the same as the one used for the video above, but Bakker's mod similarly showcased some strange animations.

It will be interesting to see whether or not CD Projekt Red ever releases an official third-person mode for Cyberpunk 2077. Given how much players can customize V, it's a bit surprising that they don't actually get to see their work that often, with the game's first-person perspective. That said, with how many small details seem to look odd when viewed from third-person, it might take a bit too much work for the developer to commit to making an official mode from that perspective.

Of course, CD Projekt Red has quite a bit of work to put into the game over the coming months. The developer is working with Sony to get the game offered on the PlayStation Store once again, and there are several important bugs that still need fixing. For now, fans will simply have to make-do with the mods currently available!

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

