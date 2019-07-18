Cyberpunk 2077 Will Not Feature Lady Gaga

There have been rumors spreading across the Internet since last year that Lady Gaga was going to be involved with CD Projekt Red‘s upcoming futuristic RPG in some way or another. When it was revealed last month that Keanu Reeves plays a major role in the game, the possibility of Gaga being included seemed to grow larger. Unfortunately, that is simply not the case as UI coordinator Alvin Liu has officially clarified the rumors by stating that the popular musician and actor will not be in Cyberpunk 2077.

During a recent interview with WccfTech, Liu discussed many topics regarding the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077, including how the title will feature various difficulty settings. However, when he was asked about the Lady Gaga rumors, he delivered the blow to those thinking she was a perfect fit for the game. “She’s pretty cyberpunk, so she could fit in,” Liu said. “But um, yeah, no Lady Gaga.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then went on to reiterate how the devs at CD Projekt Red landed on Reeves for the role of Johnny Silverhand. “A lot of people in studio love The Matrix, Johnny Mnemonic, Speed and all that stuff and he was just a really good match for our game genre and what we’re trying to do,” he said. “When we approached him he was like ‘Yeah, I understand the artistic vision behind this, I can get behind it.’ He was just on board with it, which was great.”

It is definitely unfortunate that the rumors regarding Lady Gaga being featured in Cyberpunk 2077 were untrue, but considering how long they were able to keep Reeves’ involvement a secret, who knows what other kinds of things they are hiding. Here’s to hoping we learn more in the relatively near future.

If not, we will just have to wait until April 16, 2020 when Cyberpunk 2077 comes to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the highly anticipated game, here is a brief overview of what to expect:

“Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you bummed that Lady Gaga won’t be in Cyberpunk 2077? What other celebrities do you think will be included? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

Thanks, PCGamesN.