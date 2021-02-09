Hackers Claim to Have Stolen Cyberpunk 2077, Witcher 3 Source Code in CD Projekt Cyberattack

✖

Cyberpunk 2077 publisher CD Projekt, the parent company of developer CD Projekt Red, announced early this morning that it was the "victim of a targeted cyber attack" which compromised some of its internal systems. As part of the reveal that this occurred, the company shared the ransom note left by the hackers which claims to have dumped full copies of the source codes of CD Projekt Red video games Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, and Gwent. The explicit threat in the note is that, should CD Projekt not come to some sort of agreement, the files will be sold or leaked online.

It is worth noting that, while CD Projekt confirmed the breach and is investigating, the company states that it does not believe any of the compromised data includes personal information of players or folks that use its services. Beyond that, the company has not yet said what exactly it believes to have been accessed in total beyond the fact that the hackers "collected certain data belonging to CD PROJEKT capital group."

"We will not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor, being aware that this may eventually lead to the release of the compromised data," CD Projekt's statement this morning reads in part. "We are taking necessary steps to mitigate the consequences of such a release, in particular by approaching any parties that may be affected due to the breach."

