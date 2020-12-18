Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Won't Be Delisted, Will Offer Full Refunds

✖

PlayStation made waves last night when it announced that it would be shockingly delisting Cyberpunk 2077 for sale on its digital platform due to the state in which the game launched. The move was one that immediately made people question whether Xbox would end up doing the same on its own marketplace, but for now, it doesn’t sound as if this will be coming to fruition.

Shared from the official Xbox Support Twitter account today, it was explained that Microsoft will be expanding its refund policy to ensure that anyone who bought Cyberpunk 2077 digitally on the Xbox marketplace will be able to get their money back. It specifically didn’t mention that Cyberpunk 2077 will be removed from being for sale entirely, however. This means that if for one reason or another a potential consumer wanted to still buy the game digitally on Xbox, then they’ll be able to do so.

Cyberpunk 2077: To ensure that every player can get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice. https://t.co/04TcniwVzy — Xbox Support (@XboxSupport) December 18, 2020

Part of the reason why Xbox likely isn’t outright delisting Cyberpunk 2077 is because it has long had a more comprehensive return policy in place compared to PlayStation. As mentioned in the same thread on Twitter, Xbox has largely already “granted refunds to the vast majority of customers who have requested one.“ Comparatively, PlayStation’s return program has been more strict, which seems to show why it opted to remove the game from being for sale entirely rather than continue to put up with potential refund requests from purchasers.

Despite announcing that it will now be offering refunds in full for Cyberpunk 2077, Xbox also mentioned that it sympathizes with the developers at CD Projekt Red. “While we know the developers at CD Projekt Red, have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles,” it said in a tweet.

It remains to be seen what will transpire with Cyberpunk 2077 next, but this situation continues to see new developments every few hours at this point. If you want to keep up with all of our coverage of Cyberpunk 2077 here at ComicBook.com, you can follow along right here.

If you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally on Xbox, are you now going to return it? And more than that, how do you see this whole saga ending for CD Projekt Red? Sound off in the comments below or hit me up over on Twitter at @MooreMan12 with your own thoughts.