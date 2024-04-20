D&D's Froghemoth Gets a Meaner, Uglier Version

WizKids have unveiled another new premium boxed figure for Dungeons & Dragons fans to add to their collection later this year, D&D Icons of the Realms: Froghemoth Elder Boxed Miniature. The wart-covered amphibious predator has its fangs displayed, one of its four tentacles raised in preparation of attack. The size of the miniature represents the massive monstrosity well, standing at just under eight inches tall on a 100mm base.

In addition to the newly announced Froghemoth miniature, WizKids also unveiled a new D&D Icons of the Realms set for the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Quests from the Infinite Staircase adventure anthology, which was previously announced. The anthology features a remake of Expedition to the Barrier Peaks, which is the adventure Froghemoth first appeared in.

The set will showcase 45 pre-painted minatures blind-packed in Boosters and Booster Bricks, each booster pack containing one large miniature and three medium or small miniatures. The randomly sorted monsters and creatures in this set are perfect to prepare for Quests from the Infinite Staircase as it features creatures from the campaign.

Key features mentioned for this set include:

The 45 minis have broad appeal and include both common enemies and fan favorite creatures



Never-before-sculpted creatures



(Photo: WizKids)

The Froghemoth Elder is available for pre-order now at $79.99 USD, with a currently noted release date of "Q3 2024," the same noted release for the D&D Icons of the Realms: Quests From The Infinite Staircase packs. Each Booster has a price tag of $19.99, with pre-orders available now for the eight count Booster Brick for $159.92.

What Is Quests from the Infinite Staircase?

As for Quests from the Infinite Staircase, pre-orders are still available for the digital and physical bundle ahead of its July 16th, 2024 release. Pre-ordering the adventure book for $69.95 allows early access on D&D Beyond starting July 9th as well as exclusive preorder perks including a digital dice set, 12 frames, and four backdrops.

Quests from the Infinite Staircase features six remastered classic Dungeons & Dragons adventures:

Beyond the Crystal Cave : Set in the World of Greyhawk campaign and originally released in 1980, this title is notable for encouraging players to achieve goals and earn experience points through non-violent approaches.



: Set in the World of Greyhawk campaign and originally released in 1980, this title is notable for encouraging players to achieve goals and earn experience points through non-violent approaches. Expeditions to the Barrier Peaks : This adventure is a blend of the typical Dungeons & Dragons fantasy and added science fiction, set on a downed spaceship whose crew has died of an unexplained disease...though functioning robots and strange creatures are still very much so alive. In the adventure, PCs fight monsters and robots as they advance the story.



: This adventure is a blend of the typical Dungeons & Dragons fantasy and added science fiction, set on a downed spaceship whose crew has died of an unexplained disease...though functioning robots and strange creatures are still very much so alive. In the adventure, PCs fight monsters and robots as they advance the story. The Lost Caverns of Tsojcanth : This adventure is a treasure hunt of sorts, where players seek out the treasure of the deceased archmage Iggwilv and eventually face off against her vampiric daughter, Drelnza, instead.



: This adventure is a treasure hunt of sorts, where players seek out the treasure of the deceased archmage Iggwilv and eventually face off against her vampiric daughter, Drelnza, instead. The Lost City : Originally designed by Tom Moldvay as a low-level scenario to give learning Dungeon Masters experience in fleshing out a partially complete adventure in which players discover a subterranean city slowly rising from the sands. The adventure takes place in a 100-room pyramid, where players faced off against the Elder Evil Zargon and his priests who control the city.



: Originally designed by Tom Moldvay as a low-level scenario to give learning Dungeon Masters experience in fleshing out a partially complete adventure in which players discover a subterranean city slowly rising from the sands. The adventure takes place in a 100-room pyramid, where players faced off against the Elder Evil Zargon and his priests who control the city. Pharaoh : The first of the eventual three-part Desert of Desolation series, player characters are confronted by the ghost of a Pharaoh who is cursed to wander the sands until he can find the ones able to break the curse. This leads the PCs on an exploration of the Pharaoh's haunted tomb searching for items to end the curse.



: The first of the eventual three-part Desert of Desolation series, player characters are confronted by the ghost of a Pharaoh who is cursed to wander the sands until he can find the ones able to break the curse. This leads the PCs on an exploration of the Pharaoh's haunted tomb searching for items to end the curse. When a Star Falls: An adventure in which the players search for a fallen star in order to return it to its rightful owner, revealing its secrets along the way as they encounter plenty of creatures.



Suffice to say, Quests from the Infinite Staircase has a lot of iconic creatures and monsters to offer adventurers, which is precisely why WizKids is releasing these latest announcements. Will you find a place in your collection for the Froghemoth, or taking your chance with one of the Boosters?