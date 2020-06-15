Ex-Uncharted Movie Director Says The Last of Us Part 2 Is "Beautiful"

✖

With just a few days left to go until the release of The Last of Us Part II, fans around the world are no doubt waiting with bated breath for their opportunity to play the game. While the title has not been released to the general public, a number of people have gotten an opportunity to play the game, including Dan Trachtenberg. Trachtenberg is known for his work on various film and television projects, but PlayStation fans might recognize him as one of many directors once attached to the Uncharted movie. On Twitter, Trachtenberg had glowing things to say about Naughty Dog's upcoming game.

On the social media platform, Trachtenberg heaped praise on the game, referring to it as "one of the most well told stories in the history of storytelling." That's incredibly high praise, particularly given Trachtenberg's involvement with critically-praised projects such as 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Boys.

It should be noted that the director is far from alone in his regard for The Last of Us Part II. Despite a barrage of negativity following spoilers that appeared online back in April, critical reception has been strong across the board. The title is currently the best reviewed game of 2020. Only time will tell whether or not players embrace the sequel the way they did the original game, but it certainly seems like a good sign.

(1 ) I’ve played THE LAST OF US 2. It is a master’s piece (referring to of course Neil but also every department head, artist, craftsman, qa etc. Masters working AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL one can work). The acting is some of the best I’ve ever seen across any medium. — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) June 12, 2020

(2/ )The incredible sound design makes the graphics look better. One of the most well told stories in the history of storytelling. There’s countless “would you kindly” moments. — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) June 12, 2020

(3/3) It’s hideous and beautiful. I’ve never felt more alive while experiencing a story from any other medium than I had with THE LAST OF US 2. — Dan Trachtenberg (@DannyTRS) June 12, 2020

The Last of Us Part II is set to release exclusively on PlayStation 4 on June 19th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game, including Comicbook.com's review, right here.

