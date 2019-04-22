‘Dark Devotion’ PC Release Date Revealed, PS4 and Switch Versions Coming Later

Independent developer Hibernian Workshop and publisher The Arcade Crew have announced that the former’s gloomy 2D side-scrolling action-RPG, Dark Devotion, is hitting the PC via Steam on April 25, which is this Thursday. It will cost $19.99 USD. As for the Nintendo Switch and PS4 versions of the game, they will unfortunately not be arriving on April 25. And doubly unfortunate is that there’s no word when the console ports will arrive.

As for additional ports, there’s currently no word of any. Presumably, if there is any more ports in the pipeline, Xbox One will be included, but for now, it looks like the promising indie won’t be coming to the Microsoft platform.

For those that don’t know: Dark Devotion is a former (and successful) Kickstarter title that has been kicking around for a few years. In it, you play an unnamed templar who finds herself trapped in a mysterious and dark temple that seems to have a mind of its own. You can read more on the game below:

“Explore the secrets of a mysterious fallen temple and put your Templar faith to the test in Dark Devotion, where no sacrifice is too great in praise of your God. Measure your devotion and your bravery by journeying into deepest darkness for answers to questions that will challenge your very existence.

“Dark Devotion features a richly detailed, immersive narrative that unfolds a sombre tale of your Templar religion’s irresistible calling. Every encounter challenges your fortitude, piety, and conviction as you move deeper into your cursed pilgrimage. Spanning four unique worlds, each with their own incredibly detailed environments, you’ll wield dozens of weapons in your quest to discover the Temple’s secret: all the while assailed by dark enemies and devious bosses whose core mission is to destroy your soul and damn you forever.”

