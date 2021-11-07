Mass Effect: Dark Horse and BioWare Announce New Garrus Print for N7 Day

Dark Horse Direct and developer BioWare have revealed a new Mass Effect fine art print of everyone’s favorite Turian, Garrus, for N7 Day. The art for the new high-end print is by Lift Interactive’s Jason Gilliland, and the final piece itself will be 16.5″ wide by 24″ tall. Each print will also be hand numbered, and orders will be limited as they can only be placed through November 15th at 8PM ET/5PM PT.

Broadly speaking, N7 Day is a celebratory day for the Mass Effect franchise held every year on — you guessed it — November 7th. In the fiction of Mass Effect, “N7” is a rank in humanity’s Systems Alliance that is held by the protagonist of the original trilogy, Command Shepard, among others. It has become annual tradition for BioWare and various merchandise partners to make announcements on November 7th because of the above.

https://twitter.com/masseffect/status/1457362284515405824

You can check out what the new fine art print of Garrus looks like for yourself below:

As noted above, the new Mass Effect: Garrus Fine Art Print is set to be available through November 15th at 8PM ET/5PM PT. The print is a lithograph print from Premier Press, and is set to ship to customers between January and February 2022. Each print costs $59.99. As for Mass Effect the franchise, it is known that there is a new title in the works, but that is basically all that is known at this time. The most recent Mass Effect release was Mass Effect Legendary Edition while the last truly new Mass Effect game was 2017’s Mass Effect: Andromeda. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mass Effect franchise right here.

A correction has been made as the previous version of this article indicated the print would be screenprinted by Seizure Palace Screen Printing, which was the case when ComicBook.com was provided the information. The newly updated information above is a correction by Dark Horse, and the article remains otherwise unchanged.