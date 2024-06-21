Dark Horse Reveals Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Poster Collection

Dark Horse Comics have announced another way for Insomniac Games' Marvel's Spider-Man fans to showcase their love for the game franchise. The latest item to go up for pre-order is a poster collection for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 which will feature 20 full color, gallery quality posters showcasing "the most amazing moments" from the latest entry to Insomniac's game franchise, as was first reported by GameRant. The 12" x 16" posters are attached to a tear-away spine, featuring imagery of "Miles Morales and Peter Parker's death-defying swings and tense battles across Marvel's New York." Marvel's Spider-Man 2: The Poster Collection has set a release for November 13th.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: The Poster Collection Details

(Photo: The cover for the upcoming Marvel's Spider-Man 2 poster collection from Dark Horse Comics. - Dark Horse Comics, Insomniac Games)

12" x 16" compendium with 42 pages

Perforated pages

Retail Price: $29.99

Publication Date: November 13th, 2024

Age range: 14+

Available for pre-order

Outside of the cover image, Dark Horse didn't release any additional looks at what the posters contained in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 poster collection will showcase, though it is noted both Peter and Miles will be featured and there's plenty of concept art from The Art of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 that would make incredible posters. Given that the cover image shows stunning art depicting a split between Peter Parker and Spider-Man while cleverly showing that the two crossover by having Peter's arms crossed at the wrist, one hand holding the spider from which his powers come while the other is in its iconic web-shooting position. The newly announced poster collection is the second if its kind to be released by Dark Horse, its predecessor Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales – The Poster Collection releasing earlier this year, which is still available to order through the Dark Horse website and other retailers.

As for the game itself, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 introduced an update this week that brought with it a number of new suits as well as accessibility improvements and bug fixes.

I'm personally hoping for a poster that depicts that iconic Times Square moment from the game – but there are already quite a few moments I can think of that deserve the high quality poster print. What moments from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 are you hoping to see in the Dark Horse poster collection? Chat with me about it on socials @amazingspidrhan!