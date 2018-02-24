Dark Souls 3 Humble Bundle Includes the ‘Ashes of Ariandel’ DLC

If you’re looking to expand your PC gaming collection while not only saving a few buck but also doing a little good in the world, than look no further because we’ve got another fantastic Humble Bundle deal for as low as 12 bucks!

With the news of Dark Souls Remastered coming soon, many have the notoriously difficult fantasy title on the brain. If you’ve been interested in trying out the third title, now’s a a great time because not only is it much cheaper than retail value, it also includes the Ashes of Ariandel DLC!

For more about the title, and the expansion, here’s what you need to know from the game’s official listing:

Dark Souls III:

As fires fade and the world falls into ruin, journey into a universe filled with more colossal enemies and environments. Players will be immersed into a world of epic atmosphere and darkness through faster gameplay and amplified combat intensity. Fans and newcomers alike will get lost in the game hallmark rewarding gameplay and immersive graphics.

Now only embers remain. Prepare yourself once more and Embrace The Darkness!

Ashes of Ariandel:

Journey to the snowy world of Ariandel and encounter new areas, bosses, enemies, weapons, armor set, magic spells and more. Will you accept the challenge and embrace the darkness once more?

Both are included with a subscription of $12 bucks a month. Still not sold on a Humble Bundle, here’s how it works and what good it does in the world of charity:

Humble Bundle is a distribution platform selling games, ebooks, software, and other digital content. Since Humble’s founding in 2010, our mission has been to support charity (“Humble”) while providing awesome content to customers at great prices (“Bundle”). We started by offering only game bundles, but have branched out to include an online storefront, a monthly subscription service, a publishing initiative, and lots more.

The core of our bundle “philosophy” is flexible pricing. When you buy a bundle, you can choose the price you want to pay. You can even choose how your money is divided – between the creators, charity, Humble Partners, and Humble Bundle.

Every type of product we sell contributes a portion of proceeds to charity. On many products, you can allocate part (or even all!) of your purchase to a charity of your choice.

When you purchase something on Humble Bundle, you’ll get a key to redeem on Steam, Uplay, GOG, or another platform. Many of our books and games are also offered DRM-free.

