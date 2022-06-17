Original Dark Souls Novel in the Works from Star Wars Author

sssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssDark Souls players eager to revisit that universe through a new story will be able to do so later this year when an original novel based on FromSoftware's hit game. The book is called Dark Souls: Masque of Vindication, and it's being written by author Michael A. Stackpole who's known for his works including the Star Wars story X-Wing: Rogue Squadron. It's due out on October 25th, and for the first time, it'll be printed simultaneously in both English and Japanese by Yen Press and the Kadokawa Corporation, respectively.

Yen Press and Stackpole announced the new Dark Souls novel this week alongside the reveal of the book's cover seen below which was illustrated by Jun Suemi. We see a character who indeed from looks alone resembles a player-made Dark Souls protagonist or at least an NPC, but in case there were to be any doubt about what world they'd come from, the signature Dark Souls bonfire ties everything together.

Over on the Yen Press site, the publisher provided a synopsis of the new story:

So there’s a little project I’ve been working on for a LONG time… :) https://t.co/iMLa4JkIC9 — Michael A Stackpole 🇺🇦 (@MikeStackpole) June 17, 2022

"In an underground tomb, a man who should have been dead awakens in the dark, gradually regaining his senses—

"He has forgotten his past, including his name. Given the great pains taken to insure his confinement, his revival may have been anticipated, but the remains of the grave robber that is his sole companion may give a clue as to his reawakening. When the corpse of the thief rises against him, a sorcerer's instincts emerge, and he puts it down with a flash of light from his palm. With this gesture, the memories of the cadaver flicker through him, rekindling a sense of himself…

"The desert night stretches out beyond the graveyard, and the starry sky tells the sorcerer that a long time has passed since his death. Naming himself Ferranos after the meaningless word graven outside his tomb and armed with a dagger of a failed grave robber, he embarks on an epic adventure guided by fate."

After starting with Demon's Souls and then following that with Dark Souls, two more Souls games afterwards, and a remastered version of the original Dark Souls, developer FromSoftware has not indicated it has any further plans for the games at this time. Souls fans can get their fixes through other things like Elden Ring, but we at least have novels and other adaptations like Masque of Vindication to look forward to regardless.