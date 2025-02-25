Dark Souls 3 Just Got Elden Ring’s Best Co-Op Mod

While Elden Ring is currently the golden goose of FromSoftware and the souls-like genre, especially with the upcoming Elden Ring: Nightreign, there are plenty of other excellent titles that have come before. Dark Souls 3 was hailed as one of the best and still maintains a large following and high pedigree. The fanbase for Dark Souls 3 has been dedicated to the game for years, and modders have continued to give new ways to play and new content to enjoy. One new mod Dark Souls 3 has become popular with the community, and it is finally available to download and play.

With mods, players can enjoy Dark Souls 3 in new ways, and a popular mod for Elden Ring has made its way to FromSoftware’s older title. But what is this mod, and why are players so excited for it?

The Dark Souls III seamless co-op mod by Yui is from the same creator who made Elden Ring’s Seamless Co-Op mod. Alongside the announcement of the mod, the creator released a video showcasing the seamless co-op mod in action, as well as a list of what players can expect. As the Dark Souls 3 seamless co-op mod is in alpha state, the developer made his statement when asking players to report bugs.

“Please read the full mod description carefully before use. The mod is currently in an alpha state, so you are very likely to experience bugs. If you do, please report them to me in as much detail as possible and I’ll work to fix them for future versions. If you are looking for a bug free experience, you won’t find it in this version.”

The mod creator, Yui, has already revealed their intentions to continue working on the Dark Souls 3 seamless co-op mode to improve it. In its current state, it allows players to play with friends throughout the entirety of Dark Souls 3 with no restrictions, possibly allowing groups to play from the tutorial up to the final boss in a single session.

As one could expect, having more players will make the game easier. To balance this, Yui has implemented changes, such as increasing base game enemy health, to offset this. The intention was to treat it as if enemies were fighting players who had summoned phantoms.

Like the Elden Ring seamless co-op mod, players should expect some issues until the final version is released. There is no timeline for when the final version of Yui’s Dark Souls 3 seamless co-op mod will be finished, but players can playtest it throughout its creation.

For those looking for a more official way to play FromSoftware’s games co-op, Elden Ring: Nightreign is set to release on May 30th. It will offer a three-player co-op experience and bring players back to the critically acclaimed world of Elden Ring. Players will face new enemies and have to master the new mechanics, which have taken on a cooperative roguelike aspect.