Dark Souls Remastered Delayed on Nintendo Switch

Dark Souls Remastered has been pushed back until this summer on Nintendo Switch. Bandai Namco released a statement this morning announcing the delay, and it confirmed that the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions would still maintain their original May 25 release dates. Here’s what they had to say:

“BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. is confirming that Dark Souls: Remastered for Nintendo Switch, as well as the Solaire amiibo, will be moving from their original May 25, 2018 release date to later this summer. The new release timing gives the development team the time needed to make sure Nintendo Switch players can fully appreciate the true Dark Souls experience anytime and anywhere, thanks to the unique portable nature of the Nintendo Switch console. “

Videos by ComicBook.com

Obviously, we’re crushed with disappointment. The simultaneous release across all consoles would have ensured that Nintendo Switch players were able to participate in the hype concurrently with players all over the world. While Xbox One X and PS4 players were bragging about their high-resolution textures and 60 fps gameplay, Switch players were going to be bragging about taking on the bell gargoyles while laying in bed, or while on the way to work. Sadly, Switch players will be left hanging to dry for a few more months.

On the positive side, we have to offer up kudos to Bandai Namco and the folks working on this port specifically for recognizing the need to take a little more time with this project. The console versions of Dark Souls are notorious for their spotty performance, and in the first game especially, the name “Blighttown” will send a wave of fear through players’ hearts for all of the wrong reasons. If the Nintendo Switch version of the game was seeing poor performance in certain end-game areas, we’d rather have those issues addressed before launch, instead of suffering through and waiting for a patch.

Bandai Namco hasn’t stated exactly what it needs time to address, and it obviously didn’t offer up an official release date for the Switch version or accompanying amiibo. When we learn either of those details, you guys will be the first to know!