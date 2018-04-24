Dark Souls Remastered Gameplay Trailer Released

The release of Dark Souls Remastered is just a month away now, and Bandai Namco has a new gameplay trailer out now to show off the game’s looks on the newer consoles.

Bandai Namco’s trailer shows one of the most memorable scenes that occurs early on in Dark Souls when players first awaken the Bell Gargoyles. These stone Gargoyles come to life atop the church that overlooks the Undead Parish and attempt to stop players from ringing the first Bell of Awakening. The trailer only shows one of the Gargoyles, but Dark Souls players who have already taken down the boss in the original version will know that the first is only the beginning.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While the opening scenes focus on the Bell Gargoyles, the rest of the trailer shows off various scenes from the game such as the fight against the Gaping Dragon and the numerous traps that fill Sen’s Fortress. A notice wasn’t provided in this trailer, but according to an identical pre-order trailer that was released by the Bandai Namco Entertainment YouTube account, it appears that this gameplay was recorded on a PlayStation 4.

If this trailer looks familiar to you, it might be because you’ve seen it before through a different source than Bandai Namco. Towards the beginning of the month, we reported that a new gameplay trailer for the PS4 version had been spotted, a trailer that was said to be lifted from the game’s listing page on Amazon. The trailer hadn’t been released yet through Bandai Namco’s official channels, but since it was on the Amazon page, an individual reuploaded the video to share with those who otherwise might not visit the Amazon page. That trailer has since been removed by the user though and was unavailable outside of the Amazon page. It was listed as the game’s preorder video at the time and raised some questions since the game wasn’t available to reserve early at the time, but that’s now changed with the release of this trailer.

You’ll also notice from looking at the Amazon trailer that this newer one is missing something at the end. The Nintendo Switch logo under the “Preorder now” end of the video is missing. It’s still being released for the Nintendo Switch, but Bandai Namco said last week that Nintendo’s version of Dark Souls Remastered would be delayed to the summer in order to fine-tune the game for its first appearance on a Nintendo console.

Dark Souls Remastered is scheduled to release on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25.